Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karva Chauth: Occasion celebrating union and longevity

After celebrating Karva Chauth through letters for initial years of their marriage, Indira Dikshit, wife of retired Subedar Major Rishi Kumar Dikshit, expressed her excitement to mark the day in a traditional manner this year while her husband has his own way of making the day special for his better half.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:39 IST
Karva Chauth: Occasion celebrating union and longevity
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

After celebrating Karva Chauth through letters for initial years of their marriage, Indira Dikshit, wife of retired Subedar Major Rishi Kumar Dikshit, expressed her excitement to mark the day in a traditional manner this year while her husband has his own way of making the day special for his better half. Karva Chauth is a festival of love, the companionship of the two, where the wife keeps a day-long fast for the longevity of her husband.

As soon as, two are married, they start celebrating the occasion. Remembering their first Karva Chauth celebration, Indira Dikshit from Lucknow and Neelam Bains from New Delhi unfolded their stories of the occasion where one had to celebrate in the absence of her husband while the other could not celebrate even in the presence of her husband.

Speaking to ANI, 55-year-old Indira told that she had celebrated her first Karva Chauth in the absence of her husband, who was posted in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. "In the initial years of our marriage, my husband was posted away from home," said Indira. To this, retired Sub Maj Dikshit added, "Back in 1984, I was posted at Talbehat and we did not have the facility to do video calling or send pictures like today. We had to send letters to each other to talk and this is how I got to know how my wife celebrated her first Karva Chauth."

The day holds such significance in Indira's life that she has not missed the fasting and celebration in 36 years of her marriage. Whereas, 60-year-old Neelam could not celebrate her first Karva Chauth after marrying Joginder Bains as her sister-in-law was severely ill. Following this, she has been fasting for her husband without fail. "It brings me pleasure to hold fast and pray for the long life of my husband. During my first Karva Chauth, my sister-in-law was severely ill, so I could not celebrate the occasion but after that, I have been consistently holding fast," said Nirmala.

Now that Nirmala has two sons and two daughters-in-law, every year one of her daughters-in-law gift her either a new suit or saree. On being asked about gifting something, Nirmala's husband, Joginder jokingly said, "People have picked up the idea of gifting something to their partner from Bollywood. They have spoiled the younger generation."

"And whatever I have earned till date, it is all Nirmala's," Joginder added to his response. However, Rishi shares a different opinion on this. On every Karva Chauth, he makes sure that he surprises his wife with a special gift. In fact, he has an expedition story for the same.

"In 2018, he surprised me with a beautiful piece of jewellery," remembered Indira. On being asked about this year's gift, Rishi said, "I never plan anything beforehand. I go out to the market on Karva Chauth searching for a gift and get whatever I like."

This year, the celebrations in both the houses will be low key due to coronavirus but all the traditions will be followed. "Every year, some of my relatives come to our house to celebrate the festival. We decorate the terrace, where we perform the rituals. After this, we prepare the supper together and have it together," said Indira adding, "But this year, I will be celebrating it with another relative who stays nearby while others would not be able to come here."

After a day-long fast, Dikshits prepare a special meal on this special occasion. "In this special meal, we make 'phara' made of wheat flour, dal and topped with ghee, alongside kadhi, rice and Indian flatbread as a tradition. But, sometimes we do cook other food items as well," Indira said. Lastly, Rishi highlighted the importance of this day and said, "Food and gifts might be a way to celebrate the occasion but what's more important is the feeling with which one participates. It might have started in a Patriarchal society, for he is considered to be bread earner of the house. However, in a true sense, it is the woman's determination, respect towards the bond that she shares with her husband as she continues to pray for its longevity on Karva Chauth." (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Fall in mortality rate, high recovery keep active COVID-19 cases in India below 6 lakh

Active COVID-19 cases in India have been witnessing a steady decline and remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday due to a sustained fall in the mortality rate and a large number of patients recuperating from the d...

C'garh: Chargesheet filed in four days after rape FIR

Police in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district have filed a chargesheet just four days after registering a case against a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl, an official has said. On October 30, a case of rape was registered at Pun...

This is how Bollywood, 'DDLJ' made Karwa Chauth a pan-India concept

The festival of Karwa Chauth, which is predominantly a north Indian festival has expanded its roots as it has become a pan-India concept now. A major reason for the festival to become rather a trend in the country today is its popularisatio...

Sacred Games Season 3 renewal updates, what latest we know

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3 There are multiple chances in reality as some actors who were present in the previous seasons talked about it quite a few times. Thus, fans expectations are always higher in favour of Season 3s ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020