Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employment insecurity linked to anxiety, depression among young adults during COVID-19

A new research shows a strong association between employment insecurity and common symptoms of anxiety and depression among young adults in America.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:31 IST
Employment insecurity linked to anxiety, depression among young adults during COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A new research shows a strong association between employment insecurity and common symptoms of anxiety and depression among young adults in America. Among a sample of nearly 5,000 young American adults age 18 to 26, researchers found that since March 2020, young adults who lost their job or were part of a household that experienced employment loss were more likely than those with secure employment to experience four common symptoms of anxiety and depression.

This was also true of young adults who expected an employment loss in the next four weeks. "It is clear from this study that the COVID-19 pandemic has had wide-ranging effects on young adults," said Kyle T Ganson, PhD, MSW, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work and lead author on the study.

"It is imperative that public policy address the economic downturns to ensure the employment security of young adults, which may subsequently address their mental health," added Ganson. The study, published online in the Journal of Adolescent Health, found that since the start of the pandemic on March 13th, nearly 60 per cent of U.S. young adults experienced direct or household employment loss, while nearly 40 per cent expected direct or household employment loss in the coming four weeks.

"Young adults are especially affected by employment loss since they are just starting their careers," said senior author Jason M. Nagata, MD, MSc, a specialist in adolescent and young adult medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "Internships have been cancelled and employment offers have been rescinded during the pandemic," added Nagata.

The study also found that symptoms of anxiety and depression were common among the sample of young adults. In the seven days prior to the survey, 75 per cent reported being nervous, anxious or on edge, 68 per cent reported not being able to stop or control worrying, 67 per cent reported having little interest or pleasure in doing things, and 64 per cent reported feeling down, depressed, or hopeless. "Young adults experiencing depression or anxiety should seek professional help early on. During the pandemic, there are more options to access telehealth and other mental health resources virtually," said Dr. Nagata.

The researchers argue that social workers and mental health professionals should be screening for employment insecurity as the pandemic continues to ensure they are proving appropriate treatment and referrals to unemployment programs and resources. "Policymakers need to consider the long-term scarring that may occur as a result of both employment losses and poor mental health. We need to ensure that health insurance policies adequately cover mental health services for young adults," said Dr. Ganson. (ANI)

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...

With 44,281 new cases, India's COVID tally surpasses 86-lakh mark

Indias coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 after reporting 44,281 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571, with 512...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020