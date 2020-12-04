The top trends in the Tinder bio for Indian Gen Z in 2020

After the coronavirus-induced lockdown, young men and women got more creative on the networking and online dating app Tinder. At a time when people were stuck to their homes and real-life was on pause, members took to Tinder to share 2020's biggest cultural moments. Gen Z used the app to chat, meet, hang out and swap creative date hacks and shrugs, while maintaining physical distance. Tinder users came out with more creative thoughts on their profiles to show who they are and what they care about.

As a result, the Q3 earnings, messages and use of the Swipe feature at Tinder have gone up greatly as compared to the figures for the end of February. Here are the 10 most popular trends that happened on Tinder in 2020:

1.Pandemic pick-up lines took over Tinder. Mentions of "quarantine & chill" took off in March, as lockdown woes inspired creative one-liners in the spirit of "Let's be like Covid and catch each other or Wash your hands so you can hold mine." 2. Masks became dating essentials. Members were "Down to mask up and meet up", with mask mentions up nearly 2.5x by April 2020 and mentions for (mask-wearing emoticons) went up almost 5x by April 2020 from the beginning of the pandemic.

3. Tinder was the place to share a collective shrugging at 2020. The most-used emoji on Tinder in 2020 was shrugging emoticon, as members showed uncertainty and ambivalence about the future. And it often looked a little like this: "Maybe we'll have a chance to meet up in 2020, but honestly who knows." 4. WAP brought unapologetic body positivity to Tinder bios. In August, WAP by Cardi B quickly became the #1 anthem on Tinder and held through 2020, inspiring many to put themselves out there and share their own dance moves.

5.Support for Causes held strong: 2019 had 'environment' as a top trending word in bios and come 2020 the pandemic did not put a damper on the Tinder community's support for it and climate change. Mentions of Climate Change more than doubled in 2020 from 2019, signalling how members take shared values seriously while matching. 6. We found hope in shared experiences: For the first time, everyone went through the same thing together and they found solace in shared activities. This reflected on Tinder with Dalgona Coffee, Bored in the House, and Banana bread finding themselves in member's bios reflective of quarantine trends around the world.

7. People were left in a cold mess: As India collectively cried while watching Kasoor, Tinder members took to their profiles to include the song in their bios. 8. Gamers overpowered in 2020: Overpower (an indomitable character or player in games) saw a significant increase in bio mentions up to 3X from 2019. Gaming was popular as a theme on Tinder profiles in 2020 with mentions of Ludo also rising significantly early in the year.

9. Vocal for Local: Baba Ka Dhaba made its 2020 debut on social media and on Tinder member's bios. 10. Solving the 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha' 2020 Mystery: A viral meme that was even used by celebrities, the Rasode Main Kaun Tha tune also grabbed eyeballs by the Tinderattis. While some people used the meme to promote the nutritional value of chickpeas, Tinder members asked the question in their bios. (ANI)