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Indian LPG Carrier Navigates Tense Waters: A Diplomatic Achievement

In a testament to Indian diplomacy, an LPG carrier, Green Sanvi, successfully traversed the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating regional conflicts. Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister highlighted this achievement, which underscores India's significant reliance on this passage for its energy imports. Iran emphasizes historical ties, ensuring future cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:17 IST
Indian LPG Carrier Navigates Tense Waters: A Diplomatic Achievement
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian LPG carrier, Green Sanvi, has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route amidst mounting regional tensions. Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi celebrated this as a 'victory of Indian diplomacy.'

As geopolitical tensions heighten in West Asia, the route's significance grows due to India's substantial energy import interests that pass through this corridor. The event reflects India's strategic diplomatic efforts in navigating such crucial international pathways amidst conflict.

In response, the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai highlighted the deep-rooted historical connections between Iran and India, committing to stronger bilateral ties. This underscores the ongoing clash involving the US, Israel, and Iran, with the Strait of Hormuz being a focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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