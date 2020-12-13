Left Menu
Study links ADHD with negative career thoughts, parental relations

In a new study, potential links were explored between the quality of high school students' parental relationship and dysfunctional or negative career thoughts with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder).

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:35 IST
In a new study, potential links were explored between the quality of high school students' parental relationship and dysfunctional or negative career thoughts with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder). The study was published in the Career Development Quarterly. In the study of 102 adolescents (76 boys, 26 girls) with ADHD, male participants' dysfunctional career thoughts were related to their relationships with their mothers.

In the study of 102 adolescents (76 boys, 26 girls) with ADHD, male participants' dysfunctional career thoughts were related to their relationships with their mothers. Those who had positive relationships with their mothers exhibited less external conflict about their career choices. The findings may be useful for career counsellors as they consider the influence of family relationships on the career choices of adolescents with ADHD.

Future research should incorporate the influence of gender and race/ethnicity on such relationships and also focus on paternal relationships. The lead author Abiola Dipeolu, PhD, of Texas A&M University, Kingsville said, "My collaborators and I are very excited about the findings and the implications of this study. We hope they spur more research to understand how dysfunctional career thoughts develop in relational contexts and aid in evidence-based, contextually driven relational interventions." (ANI)

