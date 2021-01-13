Left Menu
Development News Edition

A walk in the park may help mitigate work-related stress

A new study has revealed that working people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities.

ANI | Tsukuba | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:34 IST
A walk in the park may help mitigate work-related stress
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has revealed that working people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities. Work causes so much stress that it's become a global public health issue. Stress's impact on mental and physical health can also hurt productivity and result in economic loss.

In a study published in Public Health in Practice, researchers led by Professor Shinichiro Sasahara at the University of Tsukuba analysed workers' "sense of coherence" (SOC) scores, demographic attributes, and their forest/greenspace walking habits. SOC comprises the triad of meaningfulness (finding a sense of meaning in life), comprehensibility (recognising and understanding stress), and manageability (feeling equipped to deal with stress). Studies have found factors such as higher education and being married can strengthen SOC, while smoking and not exercising can weaken it. People with strong SOC also have greater resilience to stress.

The study used survey data on more than 6,000 Japanese workers between 20 and 60 years old. It found stronger SOC among people who regularly took walks in forests or greenspaces. "SOC indicates mental capacities for realising and dealing with stress," Professor Sasahara says.

"With workplace stress as a focal issue, there's a clear benefit in identifying everyday activities that raise SOC. It seems we may have found one." People find comfort in nature, and in countries like Japan urban greenspaces are increasing in popularity where nature isn't readily accessible. This means many workers in cities can easily take a walk among the trees.

The researchers divided the survey respondents into four groups based on their frequency of forest/greenspace walking. Then, they compared their walking activity against attributes such as age, income, and marital status, and with the respondents' SOC scores, which were grouped as weak, middle, and strong. Those with strong SOC showed a significant correlation with both forest and greenspace walking at least once a week. This key finding implies the greater benefits of urban greening--not just environmental, but also socioeconomic.

"Our study suggests that taking a walk at least once a week in a forest or green space can help people have stronger SOC," explains Professor Sasahara. "Forest/greenspace walking is a simple activity that needs no special equipment or training. It could be a very good habit for improving mental health and managing stress." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australians head to sea cliffs for adrenalin-pumping sport

Australias adventure sport enthusiasts are joining the ranks of those heading to the seaside but for a much more stomach-churning activity - rope jumping.A dozen friends have gathered atop a cliff some 60 meters 196 feet above the ocean at ...

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to meet PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers agitation, Haryanas Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day to possibly discuss issues related to the protest. Chautala is the leader...

REUTERS NEXT-Australia's Qantas Airways lowers domestic capacity forecast for March quarter

Qantas Airways Ltd expects to run at 60 of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in the March quarter, below its previous forecast rate of nearly 80, because of pandemic-related state border closings, its CEO said on Wednesday. The airline on Dec....

New Zealand to review parliament security after door attack

Officials plan to review security at New Zealands Parliament after a man armed with an axe smashed the main glass entrance doors early Wednesday.Police said they were called to the Parliament complex in Wellington just before 530 a.m. after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021