Left Menu

Package labels, ingredient lists of toddler food hard to navigate: Study

Early exposure to nutritious foods may help children develop more healthful eating habits, but package labels can make it difficult for parents to understand what they are feeding their children, according to a new study.

ANI | Philadelphia | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:35 IST
Package labels, ingredient lists of toddler food hard to navigate: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Early exposure to nutritious foods may help children develop more healthful eating habits, but package labels can make it difficult for parents to understand what they are feeding their children, according to a new study. The novel study was published by Elsevier in the 'Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour'.

Researchers compared products for infants and toddlers, examining aspects of vegetable and fruits contributing to the ingredient lists. They reviewed, for example, whether the vegetable or the fruit in the product was a puree or a powder, and where it was listed among the ingredients and product name. The goal of the research is to help parents understand how the front-of-package labels indicate the contents of infant and toddler foods. By better understanding packaging and labels, parents can make more informed decisions regarding food purchases for their children.

"Our hope is that nutrition educators will note differences between the ingredients list and the front label of the package. Many parents use the front of the package to decide on their purchases. So, it's important for nutrition educators who are well-informed to help parents navigate this occasionally challenging infant and toddler food product market," explained Mackenzie J. Ferrante, PhD, RDN, Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA. This study's findings demonstrate that inconsistent information exists on some commercial infant and toddler food packages. Food preferences develop early for children by exposure to flavours. Thus, it is important that nutrition educators and healthcare professionals help parents navigate the marketplace. Their work can help parents improve their children's lifelong health through better nutrition as infants and toddlers.

"We want the front of the packages - where those vegetables might be listed - to accurately represent the primary ingredients, and even the flavor, of the product. We want to promote more transparency so parents and caregivers can buy the food they want their children to learn to eat at the family table. Let's make it easier for them to do that," said Susan L. Johnson, PhD, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Nutrition, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, CO, USA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over Rs 41 lakh: Defence Minister

The induction ceremony of the first five Rafale jets at the Ambala Air Force base on September 10 last cost the exchequer a little over of Rs 41 lakh including Rs 9.18 lakh GST, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.T...

Man held for murder in Delhi

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person following a quarrel between them after they drank together, police said on Monday.The accused, Bala Sahni, allegedly stabbed Subhash Chandra 35 to death on January 28 after a qua...

Vaccine shock: South Africa halts Astra shot on fears it does not stop mild illness

South Africa halted the rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer cat-and-mouse battle with the pathogen.The novel coro...

Monika Halan's 'Baat Paise Ki' is must-read to grow money

Monika Halans new book Baat Paise Ki Mehnat ki Kamai se Karaye Mehnat is a must-read for all as it talks about various aspects of managing personal finance. The author shows a way to attain financial security in the Indian context. It does ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021