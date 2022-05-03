Left Menu

Met Gala 2022: Jared Leto twins with Gucci's Alessandro Michele in matching cream tweed tuxes

Hollywood star Jared Leto hit the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on Monday and ended up causing some confusion as he showed up with a full-on twin, in the form of Gucci designer Alessandro Michele.

Jared Leto with Alessandro Michele (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Jared Leto hit the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on Monday and ended up causing some confusion as he showed up with a full-on twin, in the form of Gucci designer Alessandro Michele. Both the men wore matching cream tweed tuxes embroidered with floral bouquets, worn with white shirts, red bowties, black gloves, and boots of the same shade.

Leto and Michell, both 49, accessorized their look with sunglasses and rust-red clutches, parting their long hair to the side with a clip. Apparently amused by their twinning trick the 'Morbius' star and Michele were all smiles for the cameras and even struck the same poses.

Jared's been a fixture at the Met Gala for years, and he regularly sports interesting and innovative outfits to the event. Last year he had shown up on the Met Gala red carpet carrying an exact replica of his own head. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

