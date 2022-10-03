Maha Ashtami 2022: Significance, Puja timings, celebrations

Maha Ashtami, also known as Ashtami or Durgashtami, is considered as one of the most auspicious days of Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. This year Ashtami falls on October 3.

Maha Ashtami, commonly known as Ashtami, is widely observed throughout the country. This auspicious day is devoted to Maa Mahagauri, one of Maa Durga's nine avatars. It is also called as Durgashtami by those who observe Durga Puja and is one of the most significant days of the long celebrations. On this day, people also perform Kanya/Kumari Puja or Kanjak. Significance of Maha Ashtami:

The eighth day of Navratri is Maha Ashtami. It is a significant occasion because it commemorates the victory of the Goddess Shakti over the terrible buffalo demon Mahishasura. On this day, devotees of Durga Maa worship her eighth avatar, Maa Mahagauri. The Goddess is known for bestowing money and a luxurious lifestyle on those who worship her. Furthermore, worshipping Maa Durga on this day can help worshippers overcome all obstacles and cleanse themselves of all sins. The Ashtami vrat (fast) is the most important since it brings riches and luck into one's life.

Goddess Durga followers on Ashtami hold Kanya/Kumari Puja or Kanjak by worshipping young unmarried girls. They are considered divine forms of Goddess Shakti and honoured with special Navratri gifts. Worshippers wash their feet, offer them red dupatta, bangles, and a few other signs of thanks, and pray for their blessings in this ritual. Ashtami Kanya Pujan Tithi 2022 will begin at 6:48 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, and will end at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022. Shubh Muhurat comes between 9:12 and 10:41 a.m.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. This year, Navratri started on September 26 and will conclude on October 5.

