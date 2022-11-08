Kartik Purnima: CM Bhupesh Baghel takes holy dip in Kharun river at Mahadev ghat

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday, took a holy dip in the Kharun river at Mahadev ghat. CM Bhupesh Baghel was seen offering prayers and taking a holy dip in the Kharun river to mark the occasion.

During the month of Kartik, a lot of people take a holy dip in the Ganges or other sacred rivers every day before dawn. This custom of taking a holy dip starts on the day of Sharad Purnima and concludes on Kartik Purnima. It is believed that all gods and goddesses come to earth on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, hence this day is celebrated with great fervour.

It is a tradition that has been followed for last many years. People come near water bodies to float lighted lamps along with offering betel leaves, flowers, milk, cracker fruits, and coins to mark the occasion. The full moon day or the eighth lunar month is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, Kartik Purnima fell on Tuesday, November 8.

The day of the full moon is called by several names throughout the nation according to the Hindu calendar, including Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi. Kartik month is referred to as Damodar month in the Vaishnava religion. One of the names of Lord Krishna is Damodar. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)