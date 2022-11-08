Left Menu

Kartik Purnima: CM Bhupesh Baghel takes holy dip in Kharun river at Mahadev ghat

CM Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip in the Kharun river at Mahadev ghat on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:08 IST
Kartik Purnima: CM Bhupesh Baghel takes holy dip in Kharun river at Mahadev ghat
CM Bhupesh Baghel takes holy dip in Kharun river at Mahadev ghat (Image Source: File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday, took a holy dip in the Kharun river at Mahadev ghat. CM Bhupesh Baghel was seen offering prayers and taking a holy dip in the Kharun river to mark the occasion.

During the month of Kartik, a lot of people take a holy dip in the Ganges or other sacred rivers every day before dawn. This custom of taking a holy dip starts on the day of Sharad Purnima and concludes on Kartik Purnima. It is believed that all gods and goddesses come to earth on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, hence this day is celebrated with great fervour.

It is a tradition that has been followed for last many years. People come near water bodies to float lighted lamps along with offering betel leaves, flowers, milk, cracker fruits, and coins to mark the occasion. The full moon day or the eighth lunar month is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, Kartik Purnima fell on Tuesday, November 8.

The day of the full moon is called by several names throughout the nation according to the Hindu calendar, including Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi. Kartik month is referred to as Damodar month in the Vaishnava religion. One of the names of Lord Krishna is Damodar. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022