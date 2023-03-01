What Nursing Specialism Would Suit You Best?

One of the greatest things about nursing is the number of career choices you have once you have completed your initial training and acquired some practical experience. After a few years on the job, many nurses start to consider specializing. This is a good way to further a career in nursing and you can select the path that interests you most. However, the sheer range of choices can make it difficult to decide which specialism would suit you best. Here are some of the most popular choices and an insight into what specialism might suit you best.

Family Nurse Practitioner

This is a great specialism if you are a people person and love children as it involves working with families, children, and adults to treat pain and illness. You will need some practical experience to apply for this specialism and there are further qualifications you may need to take. Read this article for the lowdown on how to become an FNP.

Nurse Executive

If you are a natural leader and love the idea of taking on lots of responsibility this may be your ideal specialism. You will need to be incredibly well organized as it involves delivering and directing processes, managing finances, and leading junior nurses.

Nurse Educator

If you love learning and want to stay in an academic environment while preparing the next generation of nurses, then becoming a nurse educator may be your perfect career path. You will work between the worlds of academia and practical training and help to develop the abilities of new nurses under your tutelage. You will need to complete a graduate degree in nursing and a doctorate is usually required if you want to teach at a university.

Nurse Researcher

Research is a wonderful specialism if you want to shape the future of the industry. Researchers use their skills to study healthcare and advance in medication so that they can improve the future of patient longevity through process and advancement. This specialism requires a master’s or doctoral degree in a research-based subject.

Trauma Nurse

If you thrive under pressure and love seeing the immediate effects of your nursing care on patients then a career as a trauma nurse could be the one for you. You will need to be able to make rational decisions quickly and be able to deal with a multitude of different illnesses and injuries.

Nurse Advocate

If you are a fantastic communicator and you enjoy resolving issues and acting as a go-between, then you may enjoy a career as a nurse advocate. This specialism involves acting as a go-between to settle issues between patients and their families and the hospital you are working in. Your work would involve intervention where necessary and work in the best interests of all parties.

These are just some of the specialisms you look forward to as your career progresses. There are many others you can explore, and it is also possible to change specialisms as your career progresses and experience different aspects of the career you love.

