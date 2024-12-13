Left Menu

Stitching Scars with Gold: A Journey of Reconciliation

As the year ends, Suvir Saran reflects on mending relationships with honesty and hope. Through the metaphor of kintsugi, he emphasizes turning fractures into beautiful seams of resilience. True reconciliation requires sincere apologies and a commitment to rebuild bonds with loved ones, embracing the promise of renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:26 IST
Stitching Scars with Gold: A Journey of Reconciliation
Artwork by Suvir Saran. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the year comes to a close, the introspective Suvir Saran ruminates on the past year's triumphs and tribulations. Using the metaphor of kintsugi, Saran explores his journey towards mending fractured relationships, expressing a heartfelt commitment to repair bonds with honesty and humility.

The tapestry of life, rich and textured, can tear under the weight of pride and misunderstanding, Saran admits. He acknowledges his past missteps, recognizing the absence of loved ones as a glaring reminder of the fragility of relationships. With this reckoning, he extends apologies without excuses, intent on rebuilding trust.

Reconciliation demands more than words; it necessitates action, Saran insists. Inspired by the resilience evident in kintsugi, he chooses to embrace vulnerability, aiming to transform past fractures into beautiful reflections of resilience. As the new year approaches, Saran calls upon loved ones to join in this journey of renewal, pledging to honor and cherish the connections that define our shared humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024