AI as a Daily Helper - Which AI Apps Are Really Useful in Everyday Life?

There’s been a huge buzz surrounding AI models in the past two years, as this sci-fi tech innovation has taken the world by storm. There’s no question that the recent developments in this sector have been nothing short of fantastic. However, advanced AI models have also created a lot of controversies, with many believing in a possible future Skynet scenario.

But, the reality is that AI is here to stay, and has a lot of great everyday uses. It’s already been implemented in a variety of apps that many people use every day. We’ll cover some of the most helpful AI apps that can truly be useful.

iGaming Apps

Online gaming are privy to any tech developments. Whenever there’s a new technology emerging on the market, online casino sites are the first to implement it. Such has been the case with casino apps. Many casino sites have already begun adapting to the AI change, letting it run customer support or even personalize offers.

The future of mobile casino apps is truly bright with the help of AI. We expect even higher adoption rates as soon as next year, as more casinos warm up to the idea. AI can act as your personal assistant at casino sites, scanning your habits and tracking your bets to recommend games, bonuses, and competitions to take part in. The AI casino revolution has already begun, and there’s no way to stop it.

Virtual Private Assistants

One area where AI will have the strongest influence is the private assistant field. You can always have a secretary to organize your schedule every day if you run a business, but it can be a costly addition to the team. With AI, you can use all kinds of apps as virtual private assistants, including Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Those are already free and have AI features in their latest iterations.

You may already use these features to a degree if you ask Alexa what’s the time or how the weather is like often. Have a Google pod in your home? You can talk to it to put your favorite song on or watch your favorite show.

These virtual assistants are powerful, and they don’t just follow basic commands. They can adapt to your schedule and refine their responses, so you can use them for much more than browsing shows. As their AI models get better, they can take notes and help you organize your schedule better than a human being.

Email Apps

Let’s speak the truth – most of our email inboxes are an unorganized and messy cluster of mails. Now, you may have been thinking about organizing them and deleting unnecessary stuff, but, to be honest, it’s a lot of work. Luckily, the future is set to become much easier in that regard, as tech companies are gearing up for AI-powered email clients.

Some, like Google, have already started implementing that change. Keyword-based filtering can keep your inbox clutter-free. Gmail also uses machine learning algorithms to sort emails with impressive precision. If you get hundreds of emails per day, you shouldn’t hesitate to use such AI-powered apps. They will make your life much easier.

Voice Notes

Several voice notes AI-powered maps have already hit the market. These apps allow you to talk to your notes instead of jolting things down. You can talk to the chatbot and let it take important notes, or write an outline for a pending article. It’s much easier than writing things down, and you can easily access some of these apps whenever you think of something important. It beats writing everything down, especially if you have no pen or paper around.

Writing Assistant

More and more companies are investing heavily in writing assistants. No matter how great your command of any language is, we’re all prone to grammar mistakes and typos. Advanced writing assistant apps can make your life easier when it comes to writing, helping you with grammar, or optimizing your articles for SEO writing.

AI-powered writing assistant apps are the future. Of course, it’s never good when you let them write on your own, but as a writing tool, they can and will help you be more productive. There’s no fighting this future, and at least we’ll see better-written articles online before long.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)