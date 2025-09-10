Ramaphosa Outlines South Africa’s Readiness to Host Historic G20 Leaders’ Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Parliament that South Africa is on track to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg this November, marking the first time an African nation leads the world’s premier forum of major economies.

Themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, the summit is expected to highlight the priorities of the Global South while also tackling urgent global challenges.

Strong International Backing

In oral replies to the National Assembly on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said South Africa’s G20 Presidency has received broad support from G20 members, invited countries, and international organisations.

“South Africa’s G20 Presidency has entered its final 90 days. Approximately 87 of the 132 official meetings on the G20 calendar have already taken place,” he said.

These meetings, according to the President, have focused on finding sustainable and innovative solutions to pressing global issues through dialogue, collaboration and cooperation.

South Africa’s Priority Areas

Ramaphosa outlined the key focus areas of South Africa’s G20 Presidency:

Strengthening disaster resilience and response to address the growing risks of climate change and natural disasters.

Ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries, many of which face mounting repayment pressures.

Mobilising finance for a just energy transition , particularly for developing nations dependent on fossil fuels.

Harnessing critical minerals to drive inclusive growth and support sustainable development.

Beyond these, South Africa has also championed cross-cutting issues in G20 Working Groups, including:

Reforming the multilateral trading system .

Overhauling the international financial architecture, with emphasis on strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs).

“While there is divergence on some issues, as is expected in multilateral engagements, there is strong support for South Africa’s priorities among G20 members,” the President noted.

Ministerial Negotiations and Key Milestones

With less than three months to go, negotiations on the G20 Working Group Ministerial Declarations and Outcomes are entering the final phase. The last rounds of ministerial meetings are scheduled for September and October.

Ramaphosa highlighted the Third Meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, held in July 2025, as a milestone. The meeting produced a consensus communiqué, demonstrating cooperation despite differing global interests.

Key topics included:

Africa’s role in the global economy.

The global economic outlook and macroeconomic stability.

International financial architecture reform.

Sustainable finance, global health, and infrastructure investment.

Taxation, financial sector regulation, and financial inclusion.

Tackling Global Inequality

Another major step under South Africa’s presidency was the launch of the G20 Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Wealth Inequality in August 2025.

Chaired by Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph Stiglitz, the panel is tasked with heightening awareness of inequality and proposing practical measures to tackle disparities in income, wealth, and opportunity.

“This initiative seeks to heighten global attention on inequality and outline practical action to address growing disparities,” Ramaphosa explained.

Towards a Groundbreaking Leaders’ Declaration

The culmination of the summit will be the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, which Ramaphosa said aims to be ambitious and transformative, reflecting the aspirations of the Global South.

“South Africa aims to produce an ambitious Leaders’ Declaration that will promote the development agenda of the Global South in general and the African continent in particular,” he said.

Significance for Africa and the Global South

South Africa’s presidency of the G20 is being closely watched as a historic opportunity for Africa to shape global economic and governance debates. Analysts suggest the summit will serve as a platform to:

Push for climate finance for developing nations.

Advocate for fairer trade terms and restructured debt relief.

Secure greater representation of Africa in multilateral institutions.

By November, all eyes will be on Johannesburg as world leaders convene, making the summit one of the most significant diplomatic events in South Africa’s democratic history.