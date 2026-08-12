Afghan Women: Under Siege from Taliban Restrictions

Afghan women face severe restrictions under Taliban rule, limiting their freedom and rights. U.N. Women reports significant restrictions on education and public presence, and highlights a worsening mental health crisis. A survey reveals diminished economic participation, with laws further restricting women's rights amidst a global gender equality setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:19 IST
Afghan Women: Under Siege from Taliban Restrictions
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  • Afghanistan

U.N. Women has released alarming data showing that half of Afghan women venture outside their homes only once or twice a month due to Taliban-imposed restrictions. This drastically limits their freedom of movement and participation in public life.

As the Taliban commemorate five years of power this week, Afghanistan remains isolated as the only nation banning secondary education for girls and university access for women. The rights of half the population have been dismantled, marking Afghanistan as a modern world outlier, the agency revealed.

Despite requests for comment from the Taliban-run Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice and the government's chief spokesman, responses are absent. The restrictions contribute to an escalating mental health crisis, with a significant number of women reporting poor mental health due to isolation and limited opportunities.

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