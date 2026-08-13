Drone Strike Halts Operations at Orsk Oil Refinery

An oil refinery in the Russian city of Orsk has been forced to shut down after being targeted by a Ukrainian drone strike, according to the regional governor. The incident occurred on Tuesday, sparking significant concerns about regional stability and infrastructure security within the energy sphere.

Authorities revealed that the drone strike damaged critical infrastructure, halting production processes entirely. The aftermath of the attack has left officials and industry insiders grappling with the logistical challenges posed by the extended repair timeline.

Projections suggest that getting the refinery operational again could take as long as six months, highlighting the disruptive potential of modern warfare tactics on essential energy supplies. The situation continues to evolve as investigators assess the full extent of the damage.