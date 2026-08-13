Strategic Alliance: The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, a pact to establish political and military mechanisms. It aims to deepen defence industry cooperation among these Sunni Muslim allies. The agreement includes mutual military support and plans for joint exercises and technology sharing.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant move, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have united under a new defence pact, aiming to fortify political and military relations among these regional powers. The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement marks a substantial step toward collaboration, announced last week by Turkey's defense ministry.
This strategic alliance focuses on enhancing defence industry cooperation and includes provisions for mutual military aid. The agreement, signed on August 7, draws parallels to NATO's Article 5, emphasizing solidarity by considering an attack on one member as an attack on all.
The defence ministers, foreign ministers, and military chiefs of the three nations will drive this initiative, planning joint military exercises and exploring joint production and technology sharing in the defense sector.
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