Strategic Alliance: The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement

In a significant move, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have united under a new defence pact, aiming to fortify political and military relations among these regional powers. The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement marks a substantial step toward collaboration, announced last week by Turkey's defense ministry.

This strategic alliance focuses on enhancing defence industry cooperation and includes provisions for mutual military aid. The agreement, signed on August 7, draws parallels to NATO's Article 5, emphasizing solidarity by considering an attack on one member as an attack on all.

The defence ministers, foreign ministers, and military chiefs of the three nations will drive this initiative, planning joint military exercises and exploring joint production and technology sharing in the defense sector.