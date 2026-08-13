Strategic Alliance: The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, a pact to establish political and military mechanisms. It aims to deepen defence industry cooperation among these Sunni Muslim allies. The agreement includes mutual military support and plans for joint exercises and technology sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 14:35 IST
Strategic Alliance: The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant move, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have united under a new defence pact, aiming to fortify political and military relations among these regional powers. The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement marks a substantial step toward collaboration, announced last week by Turkey's defense ministry.

This strategic alliance focuses on enhancing defence industry cooperation and includes provisions for mutual military aid. The agreement, signed on August 7, draws parallels to NATO's Article 5, emphasizing solidarity by considering an attack on one member as an attack on all.

The defence ministers, foreign ministers, and military chiefs of the three nations will drive this initiative, planning joint military exercises and exploring joint production and technology sharing in the defense sector.

TRENDING

1
Zambia Votes Amid Presidential Economic Challenges

Zambia Votes Amid Presidential Economic Challenges

Zambia
2
Tragedy in Sevastopol: Fatal Explosive Device Incident Amidst Escalating Tensions

Tragedy in Sevastopol: Fatal Explosive Device Incident Amidst Escalating Ten...

Russia
3
Norway's Inflation Dilemma: Central Bank Holds Steady as Future Rate Hikes Uncertain

Norway's Inflation Dilemma: Central Bank Holds Steady as Future Rate Hikes U...

Norway
4
Wall Street Futures Rise Amid Crude Oil Dip and Awaited Inflation Data

Wall Street Futures Rise Amid Crude Oil Dip and Awaited Inflation Data

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026