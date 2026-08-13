European Shares Rise Amid Wavering Oil Demands; U.S.-Iran Tensions Persist
European shares gained slightly as oil prices fell, shifting focus to weakened demand. Despite UK's economic growth, concerns arise over U.S.-Iran tensions and energy costs affecting business confidence. Positive corporate results like Maersk's profits counterbalance weaker sectors such as energy and basic resources.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
European shares edged higher on Thursday as falling oil prices diverted attention toward weakening demand. The persistent U.S.-Iran stalemate and shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz further influenced market sentiment.
Despite records in the previous session, the pan-European STOXX 600 increased by 0.2% to 660.57 points. However, the UK's FTSE 100 fell by 0.3% following mixed economic data. Danni Hewson, AJ Bell's head of financial analysis, highlighted potential challenges from energy prices and geopolitical tensions.
Inflation figures from the U.S. meeting expectations eased immediate concerns over a Federal Reserve rate hike. Nonetheless, ongoing unrest in the Middle East continues to be hard to factor into market predictions, said Trade Nation's senior analyst David Morrison. Meanwhile, the energy sector dropped as travel, leisure, and banking showed gains, driven by positive corporate earnings reports such as Maersk's and Adyen's.
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