Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niraj Srivastava gets Karmaveer Chakra Award for his remarkable work as a historian

Niraj Srivastava got the Karmaveer Chakra Award for his robust and deep research into the Mughal history, helping him to unveil the unknown facts that can potentially change the History known to us.

  • Newdelhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:50 IST
Niraj Srivastava gets Karmaveer Chakra Award for his remarkable work as a historian

Niraj Srivastava, a Member of Royal Society of Literature, England and author of Daggers of Treason was honored with the prestigious REX Karmaveer Global Fellow & Karmaveer Chakra Award 2019 for his distinct writing and story-telling style, making him one of India's most acclaimed authors internationally.

REX KARMAVEER Global Fellowship and Chakra Award are instituted by iCongo and the United Nations which celebrates human endeavor to bring about CHANGE. The award is extended to people from across the globe who have taken the initiative to make the society a better place to live in and have excelled in their respective fields by showing relentless courage.

The award is a tribute to the 11th President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam who had offered to be the ambassador for the award and International-Volunteering-Olympiad.

Niraj Srivastava has conferred the award for his robust and deep research into the Mughal history, helping him to unveil the unknown facts that can potentially change the History known to us. His writing style is reminiscent of the Imperial Court, transporting one to the Mughal era where the forgotten history is disclosed through a compelling narrative.

Being ecstatic on the occasion, Mr. Srivastava said, "As per my observation I realized that the line between Facts and Fiction is very thin as both coexist peacefully in History, layering each other. This led me to stand the belief that historical fiction writing is a voice from the past and this stirred me to go deep into Mughal history to weave a story-The Untold Story. In addition to all these the professed love for all things ceremonial, martial, regal was so amusing that it led me to enter the genre of Historical Fiction writing."

The Karmaveer Chakra Award winner was also honored with Excellence in Writing Award at British Parliament in the month of September 2019 and is currently involved with the sequel of Daggers of Treason named The Jhelum Betrayal which will be published soon.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to be

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to besuspended for 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, sayOfficials, amid protests over Citizenship Amendment BillPTI DG ESBSOM SOM...

NBFC loan growth set to hit a decadal low of 6-8%: Report

Falling growth rates, derisking of loan books and funding constraints are going to impact non-banking finance companies with their growth hitting a decadal low of 6-8 percent this year from a high 15 percent last year, says a report. With ...

Golf-Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success - Scott

Captain Ernie Els thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. The United States has do...

BPR&D to hold 37th Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions

The Bureau of Police Research and Development BPRD is organizing the 37th National Symposium of Heads of Police Training Institutions at BPRD Headquarters, New Delhi, on the 12th and 13th December 2019. Smt. Archana Ramasundaram, IPS Retd.,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019