Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwijing Festival's fourth edition comes to an end in Assam

The 12-day-long river festival 'Dwijing Festival' in Assam that attracted many tourists winded up its fourth edition at Hagrama Bridge.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:30 IST
Dwijing Festival's fourth edition comes to an end in Assam
Dwijing Festival exhibits Assam's culture with different folk and modern cultural activities. Image Credit: ANI

The 12-day-long river festival 'Dwijing Festival' in Assam that attracted many tourists winded up its fourth edition at Hagrama Bridge. Held at the Chirang district of Assam, the weeklong colourful festival showed Assam's culture with different folk and modern cultural activities.

Considered as one of the biggest river festivals in the northeast region, it is an open platform for the people in the region to earn some money by focusing on rural tourism. The state Tourism Minister Chandan Brahma who flagged off the cycle rally at Chapaguri said: "The tourist outfall has increased as well as cultural activities and also the adventure tourism."

"There is also a helicopter ride and many more in today's festival. There are many other more activities to enjoy the tourist," he added. The colourful event which is locally known as 'Dwijing Festival' attracted many visitors to the bank of the river Aie.

The organizer of the show Ashok Kumar Brahma said "We are showcasing many things including stalls, adventure sports for children, food, and lifestyle. We have many adventure sports activities too. " The chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Hagrama Mohilary ceremonially inaugurated the main gate of the festival.

In association with Assam Tourism and Bodoland tourism, the festival was organized by the Dwijing festival organizing committee and the chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) -Hagrama Mohilary inaugurated the main gate of the festival. "I just had a helicopter ride. I am enjoying here a lot," a tourist who attended the festival said.

While another added, "We just had a helicopter ride. And we watched a Bollywood show and waiting for the next show." The performances by some foreign performers, renowned Bollywood celebrities, and mega-regional artists were among the main highlights of the festival.

A local from the place who was selling cocoon shell added, "This is the cocoon's shell. Out of these worms, we make wools to weave good clothes. We create colourful and beautiful piece." To promote river tourism in Assam, the festival was initiated in 2016 under the name 'Aie River Winter Festival' which later changed to 'Dwijing' meaning river bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Historic Brexit bill for UK’s EU exit finally cleared in House of Commons

The UK governments bill for Britains exit from the European Union EU on January 31 finally cleared the House of Commons on Thursday as MPs voted for it 330 votes to 231. The EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, or the Brexit Bill, passed its third...

Yechuri, Raja join students as hundreds march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry for JNU VC's ouster

Several prominent Left leaders, including Sitaram Yechuri and D Raja, on Thursday joined hundreds of JNU and other students, who hit the street to protest against the recent violence at JNU and demand resignation of the varsity vice-chancel...

UPDATE 2-Iran mostly likely brought down Ukraine airliner with anti-aircraft missiles -U.S. officials

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, U.S. officials said on Thursday.According to satellite data, one U.S. official said, the Uk...

RBI introduces video-based identification process for KYC

The RBI on Thursday amended the KYC norms allowing banks and other lending institutions regulated by it to use Video based Customer Identification Process V-CIP, a move which will help them onboard customers remotely. The V-CIP, which will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020