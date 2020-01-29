Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firmenich Achieves Top EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating, Ranking in the Top 1%

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:30 IST
Firmenich Achieves Top EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating, Ranking in the Top 1%

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste, company has today received the highest Platinum rating from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance, placing the Group in the top 1% of the 60,000 suppliers assessed. The world's most trusted business sustainability rating agency awarded Firmenich its best ever score, 83/100, recognizing it as one of the most responsible companies in the world, and the industry leader for Fragrance and Flavors.

"This world-class Platinum recognition from EcoVadis shows we are leading the way with our environmental and social goals," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "This award is a tribute to the dedication of all my colleagues, working hard every day to ensure our business is a force for good for people, planet and society."

"Reaching a Platinum rating demonstrates our continuous improvement and the delivery of our Pathways to Positive strategy" said Dr. Bérangère Magarinos-Ruchat, Chief Sustainability Officer, Firmenich. "We are proud to have embarked on the EcoVadis rating process several years ago because it not only facilitates company transformation but also drives integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks in the industry and along the supply chain. We need this type of standardization process to scale up sustainable supply chains".

"Firmenich's scorecard has earned them EcoVadis' newest and highest medal status of Platinum, and demonstrates their steadfast commitment to excellent sustainability performance," declared David McClintock, Marketing Director at EcoVadis. "By meeting our Platinum requirements, which includes being in the top one percent, they prove that family and privately-owned companies can rank among the very top sustainability performers." 

EcoVadis evaluated Firmenich's sustainability performance according to 21 criteria and four categories, cutting across environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement practices. Firmenich's sustainability policies, initiatives and results were analyzed using recognized international sustainability standards. EcoVadis assessed more than 60,000 companies in 198 industries and 155 countries. This year, Firmenich achieved an EcoVadis score of 83 out of 100 points, placing it in the agency's new top category, comprising 1% of suppliers in the industry segment. -- a "platinum" status rating. In 2018, the Group had achieved an EcoVadis score of 82 out of 100 points.

Advancing its commitment to the most ethical, traceable and sustainable supply chain, Firmenich is constantly improving transparency across its operations. Most recently the Group was awarded the first ever IMD-Pictet Sustainability in Family Business Award for its exemplary efforts to embed responsible practices throughout its business.

Learn more about Firmenich's sustainability leadership and goals in its Performance and Sustainability Report 2019. To view it, click "nofollow" >here.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895. Driven by its purpose to create positive emotions to enhance wellbeing, naturally, Firmenich has designed many of the world's best-known perfumes and tastes, bringing delight to over four billion consumers every day. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, each year, Firmenich invests 10% of its turnover in R&D to understand and share the best that nature has to offer responsibly. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2019. More information about Firmenich is available at "nofollow" >www.firmenich.com

Logo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Senate begins another session of Trump impeachment trial

US Senate on Wednesday local time began another session of impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The new session kicked off after both sides wrapped up their opening arguments on Tuesday. Now there will be 16 hours for the senators t...

Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF in Mumbai for 'inflammatory' remarks in AMU

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12 last year. An FIR wa...

Govt takes over IMEI-related processes from private body

The Department of Telecom has taken over the process to issue and manage IMEI allocation for mobile phones in India from the private body MSAI. The IMEI number - a unique 15-digit serial number of mobile devices - is allocated by global in...

Soccer-Devi joins Rangers in professional first for female Indian player

Bala Devi has become the first female Indian player to sign an overseas professional contract after joining Glasgow side Rangers on an 18-month deal, the Scottish club said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old forwards transfer remains subject to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020