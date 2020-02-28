Selena Gomez asking fans to star in upcoming 'Rare Beauty campaign'

Singer Selena Gomez who is gearing up for her big beauty launch this summer, is holding an open casting call for fans in the upcoming 'Rare Beauty campaign.' The singer reached out to fans through social media and said that Selena stan can now enter for a chance to be cast in a looming ad campaign for her new makeup company.

"Our first #WeAreRare community call is open and we're excited to build this community together! It's all about celebrating what makes you, you; and we would love your voice to be a part of the story," Selena posted on Instagram. "Simply tell us what makes you rare at RareBeauty.com and you could be featured in our #WeAreRare campaign which will be shot in Los Angeles. You'll also be one of the first to try Rare Beauty products, and most importantly, meet new friends and join our Rare Beauty community," Gomez added.

Submissions for the same are open until March 1. Earlier Gomez had officially announced that the forthcoming makeup line will be sold online and in Sephora stores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

