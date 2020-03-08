Herbal colours for Holi in greater demand than synthetic ones

As the festival of colours is around the corner and the colours' manufacturers are busy packing their products, the demand of herbal colours this year is witnessing a surge. Down the ages, the celebration of the festival has undergone significant changes. Some years ago, the cheap synthetic colours had ruled the market. However, over the years people have become more conscious of side-effects of synthetic colours and have preferred the natural colours for Holi celebrations.

"People no longer want to use Chinese products, hence, the demand for naturally made herbal colours have increased," Sudip Mondal, one of the manufacturers of herbal colours in Siliguri, told ANI. He also said, "We have been working for past three months to meet the demand for herbal colours. The demand for our products has come from various states and even from Bhutan and Nepal."

The natural colours are made using water, arrowroot and natural element, he added. Earlier in an interview with ANI, Dr Ekta Nigam, Senior Consultant and Unit Head Dermatology and Cosmetology, Paras hospital, said, "I would suggest using natural colours, and moisturising the face, hair and skin evenly using oil. Natural colours are best in Holi as they are washed off easily." (ANI)

