Children who feel personally responsible for their mother's sadness more likely to face depression, anxiety

Kids who believe that they are to be blamed for their mom's sadness or depression are more likely to face depression and anxiety themselves, says a recent study.

  Updated: 12-03-2020 15:54 IST
  Created: 12-03-2020 15:52 IST
Children who felt they were to blame for their mother's sadness or depression had higher levels of depressive symptoms.. Image Credit: ANI

Kids who believe that they are to be blamed for their mom's sadness or depression are more likely to face depression and anxiety themselves, says a recent study. "Although mothers with higher level of depressive symptoms face an increased risk that their children will also experience symptoms of depression and anxiety, our study showed that this was not the case for all children," says family psychologist and lead author Chrystyna Kouros from Southern Methodist University (SMU).

"It was rather those children who felt they were to blame for their mother's sadness or depression...that had higher levels of internalising symptoms." In light of the findings, Kouros said: "It's critical that parents and others who regularly interact with children pay close attention to the kinds of comments that kids make about their mom's symptoms and to intervene if children incorrectly think that it's their fault that their mom is depressed."

Children who take on this blame can benefit from therapies and interventions that target negative thoughts, said Kouros, SMU associate professor of psychology. Sharyl E Wee and Chelsea N Carson, graduate students at SMU, and Naomi Ekas, an associate professor of psychology at Texas Christian University, also contributed to the study, which was published in the Journal of Family Psychology.

The study is based on surveys taken by 129 mothers and their children, who were recruited from the Dallas-Fort Worth community through schools, flyers and online advertisements. On average, children included in the study were 13 years old. Moms were asked to agree or disagree to 20 statements like "I could not shake off the blues" and "I lost interest in my usual activities" to assess if they had depressive symptoms, even if they had not actually been diagnosed with depression.

Nearly 12 per cent of the women surveyed were found to have potential clinical levels of depressive symptoms. The moms were also asked to assess whether they felt their children had symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Kids, meanwhile, were asked to complete a total of four surveys to see if they were dealing with any anxiety or depression and whether they blamed themselves for any signs of depression in their mothers. Kouros said there are two likely explanations for the linkage between mothers' depressive symptoms and kids' own mental health issues.

"If children blame themselves for their mothers' depressive symptoms, then they may be more likely to brood about their mother's symptoms. And we know from an extensive body of research that rumination over stressors - especially ones that are uncontrollable - is linked with depression and anxiety," Kouros said. "Also, if children feel personally responsible for their mothers' symptoms, they may try to 'make it better' and use ineffective coping strategies. This could lead to a sense of helplessness, failure, and low self-worth in the child since ultimately the child was misattributing the cause of their mothers' depressive symptoms." (ANI)

