Left Menu
Development News Edition

KRA refunds 70 percent of tax claims to support flower exporters

Clement Tulezi said it received Sh 10 billion in tax refunds. He said, "at least from the exporters of cut-flowers, they were paid 70 per cent of what the government owed them, and that has continued to flow".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 10-11-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 09:28 IST
KRA refunds 70 percent of tax claims to support flower exporters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) refunded 70 percent of tax claims by flower export firms to boost liquidity amid the pandemic, according to a report by Daily Nation. The refund is initiated to boost liquidity for agricultural production and increase money flow in the cash constraints of COVID-19.

Clement Tulezi, the chief executive of Kenya Flower Council said it received Sh 10 billion in tax refunds. He said, "at least from the exporters of cut-flowers, they were paid 70 percent of what the government owed them, and that has continued to flow".

The cost-cutting took place because the Royal FloraHolland's auction in the Netherlands dropped Kenya's flower order by 20 percent since the European countries shifted their priority to essential items such as food amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

In his statement, Tulezi said, "If flowers are not on shelves, buyers (retailers and supermarkets) are not placing orders until they are assured they will be able to sell". He also said that orders from the US, France, Germany, and the UK have fallen significantly and it has affected the performance at the key auction.

However, Tulezi has warned of the irreparable loss of direct sales due to lockdown earlier. He said they were in touch with the KRA to expedite the payment of the balance.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine progress very encouraging and said his country was seeking more doses, while Brazil suspended trials of Chinas Sinovac vaccine due to a severe adverse e...

Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the worlds fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.In a special Diwali me...

BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay

Prakash by 1,323 votes in early trends....

WRAPUP 4-Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of irregularities in last weeks election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest. Barr s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020