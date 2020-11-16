Zimbabwe: Bulawayo invites applications for exploring underground water sources

The firms submitting applications are expected to prepare the water development feasibility report which will lead to test borehole drilling in regions with potential for groundwater. The assignment will also include recommending drilling depths and supervise borehole drilling.

The water authority is also expecting a minimum of three reference letters to prove that the consultants have undertaken works of a similar nature regionally and internationally, detailed company profile, bank statements, company registration document, valid tax clearance certificates and a summary of the company's experience in developing similar solutions.

In an attempt to address critical water shortages in Bulawayo, the City Council and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) have invited firms to explore new underground water sources at two catchment areas, according to a report by New Zimbabwe.

The city has been working to address water shortages which have resulted in desperate residents buying water from those owning boreholes.

The invitation was included in a government gazette published recently. "The ZINWA in conjunction with BCC seeks to carry out a feasibility study to assess the potential for new underground water sources in the Matobo area (Mzingwane Catchment) and Sawmills area (Gwayi Catchment)."Firms with proven track record and experience have been invited to submit their expressions of interest for the feasibility study.

The firms submitting applications are expected to prepare the water development feasibility report which will lead to test borehole drilling in regions with potential for groundwater. The assignment will also include recommending drilling depths and supervise borehole drilling.

Only the providers registered with Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe can submit applications. The firms are also expected to submit CVs of qualified and experienced personnel holding a Masters of Science degree in Hydrogeology or the equivalent and with at least 10 years of experience post qualification.Other documents required to submit applications include three reference letters to prove that the consultant's experience in undertaking works of a similar nature regionally and internationally, detailed company profile, bank statements, company registration document and valid tax clearance certificates.

To support the efforts to address long term water crisis by the city, the African Development Bank has granted $33 million under the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP).