Uganda launches ICAMEK, a center to promote Alternative Dispute Resolution

Richard Buteera, the Deputy Chief Justice governed the launch of the International Centre for Arbitration and Mediation in Kampala (ICAMEK) earlier this Monday, at a function organized in Protea Hotel, according to a report by PML Daily.

ICAMEK is reportedly an autonomous, non-profit organization that is dedicated to the increasing Alternative Dispute Resolution in the country and across East Africa.

Speaking at the occasion, Buteera said that quick resolution and disposal of disputes is a variable of Uganda's economic growth. He said that the judiciary of the nation appreciates the cause of development.

The Centre is set up in response to the Judiciary policy recommendation to use innovations like ADR to minimize backlog of cases. As a result, the percentage of members becoming chartered arbitrators is increasing.

On the behalf of the Board chairperson, Francis Gimara, one of the board members, said that the Centre's Strategic Plan 2020/2023 ICAMEK planned to fulfill the increasing need for business-friendly decisiveness to solve these corporate disputes via mediation and arbitration.

The launch of the center on November 16 was witnessed by many dignitaries including Jackson Kafuuzi, the Deputy Attorney General, and Gideon Badagawa the Executive Director of Private Sector Foundation Uganda.