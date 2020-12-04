Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: 300 Arik Air workers face redundancy due to COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:22 IST
Nigeria: 300 Arik Air workers face redundancy due to COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nigeria's largest airline Arik Air has made 300 of its staff redundant because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Today Ng.

The airline reportedly said in a statement on Friday that the company has not been able to generate wholesome revenue in times of rising costs as the pandemic has caused limitations in the maintenance and operations of planes.

Adebanji Ola, the public relations and communication aide of Arik signed the statement and said a total of 300 employees are redundant to the current operations.

Ola also mentioned that the company has reached to impacted union leadership to arrange a redundancy package for affected workers. The statement read, "the leadership of the impacted unions has been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff. It is important to note that over 50 percent of Arik Air's workforce of over 1,600 staff have been on furlough in the past six months on a base allowance. Decisions to let go of staff is naturally a difficult decision. Arik Air wishes the impacted staff well in their future endeavors".

The airlines in Nigeria didn't operate for six months during the COVID-19 lockdown.

As Azam Air reportedly sacked six pilots in November "due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry".

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland is not changing EU budget stance, says PM

Poland is not changing its position on the EU budget and cannot accept funds being linked to a rule of law mechanism, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.We say clearly that we are not able to accept the budget for the n...

Charitable Trust distributes medicines to protesting farmers at Singhu border

Amid the ongoing farmers agitation against the newly enacted farm laws, members of Civilian Welfare Charitable Trust from Delhis Daryaganj area on Friday distributed medicines to the farmers stationed at the Singhu Delhi-Haryana border. In ...

Boxed in: French activists protest against Amazon's expansion

Climate activists piled up giant cardboard delivery boxes outside the finance ministry in Paris on Friday, protesting against Amazons expansion in France as the online retailer launched a delayed Black Friday sales drive. Gathered in the mi...

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs as stimulus hopes build

U.S. stock index futures held near all-time highs on Friday as growing prospects for further economic stimulus and continued optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine-driven economic recovery lifted sentiment.A bipartisan, 908 billion coronavirus ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020