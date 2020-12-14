Nigeria Customs intercept truck carrying firearms, ammunition

A truck carrying firearms and ammunition is being intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Services on Monday as tweeted by the authority on Monday.

The Nigerian Customs Service has blocked a truck conveying smuggled arms through rice bags from Niger.

As stated by DC Joseph Attah, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the customs service, said, "three (3) were immediately arrested and are being detained while preliminary investigation is ongoing".

Upon careful examination the bags were found to contain 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges. Three (3) were immediately arrested and are being detained while preliminary investigation is ongoing.

He added that Hamisu Albashir, the Controller of FOU, Zone B, is describing the feat as a call to all those who might be planning to bring harmful items into the country via the Zone B corridor.

The statement was further tweeted by Nigerian Customs Service, in its Twitter;

Customs Seized Arms and Ammunitions Officers of Nigeria Customs Service Federal operation unit zone B, on information patrol along Yauri, Zamare water side in Kebbi State, intercepted a truck loaded with locally produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice.

Athah added that Controller called on members of border community dwellers to deliver credible information to ensure effective border security.