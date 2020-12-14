Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:04 IST
Nigeria Customs intercept truck carrying firearms, ammunition
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@CustomsNG)

A truck carrying firearms and ammunition is being intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Services on Monday as tweeted by the authority on Monday.

The Nigerian Customs Service has blocked a truck conveying smuggled arms through rice bags from Niger.

As stated by DC Joseph Attah, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the customs service, said, "three (3) were immediately arrested and are being detained while preliminary investigation is ongoing".

He added that Hamisu Albashir, the Controller of FOU, Zone B, is describing the feat as a call to all those who might be planning to bring harmful items into the country via the Zone B corridor.

The statement was further tweeted by Nigerian Customs Service, in its Twitter;

Athah added that Controller called on members of border community dwellers to deliver credible information to ensure effective border security.

