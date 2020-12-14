EEF lauds Kenya's move to provide citizenship to stateless Shona and Rwandese

The initiative of providing citizenship to 1,670 stateless Shona and 13,00 Rwandese people by the Kenyan's Government is lauded by South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Party, according to a report by Capital News.

The EEF group reportedly applauded the government's move of providing citizenship to Shona and Rwandese people residing in Kenya since 1930.

The Julius Malema-led Party conveyed pride in Kenya for setting a benchmark in creating a Pan -Africanist community.

The EEP party tweeted;

In a statement,

The party said, "The EFF Congratulates the Kenyan Government for the conferment of citizenship to fellow Africans who have been In Kenya since the early 60s and 70s but remained stateless ever since, we are proud of you and shall ever recognize you as a shining example of the society we are striving for".

The Party further urged other African governments to impersonate the Uhuru Kenyatta-led government on their audacious step of conferring citizenship regardless of tribal affinity, ancestral origin, and religious affiliation.

It said, "we call on the rest of African governments to emulate the people and government of Kenya on their bold step towards a united Pan Africanist society of Africa where all African communities co-exist peacefully".

While heading over the 57th Jamhuri Day on Saturday, 12 December, Kenyatta the President issued a directive announcing Shona as the 43rd community in Kenya.