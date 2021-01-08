Left Menu
Kenya: SGR revises Nairobi-Mombasa route, adds third train

08-01-2021
To commute passengers without hustle in Kenya, Kenya Railways has revised the newly initiated Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train planned on the Nairobi-Mombasa route, according to a report by Nairobi News.

The railway authorities have added another train on the busy 500km route as a move to facilitate rush in peak hours after the reopening of schools and work season engagements.

Followed by a come by James Macharia, the Transport Cabinet Secretary, who announced the plan to reduce traffic earlier this week.

"For as long as one has their ticket, there shouldn't be a challenge in connecting. For Nairobi, we have no challenge as we have a commuter train which will bring passengers into the Central Business District (CBD) at around 4am," it says.

As per the newly released schedule on Thursday, the three commuter rail services will boost transportation in the country, as it includes two express trains, one at night and one at the daytime, while the third is the inter-county train. Departing at the Nairobi terminus, 8 am, the Inter-county train will have its first stopover at Athi River, proceeding to Emali, Kibwezi, Mtito Andei Voi, Miasenyi and Mariakani before it arrives at Mombasa at 2 pm.

While leaving the Nairobi terminus at 3:15, the Express train will reach the Mombasa terminus at 8:08, whereas the night train will reach Mombadasa at 3:30 am after departing from Nairobi at 10 pm.

