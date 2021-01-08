Uganda: Court charges 48 members of opposition with "unlawful possession of ammunition"

Five days prior to the Presidential election in Uganda, several campaigners from the opposition party of Bobi Wine have been held in military barracks. The Presidential candidate himself has been arrested several times while campaigning for the upcoming presidential elections ahead of 14 January 2021.

In a recent action against the opponent, a military court has summoned 48 members of his campaign.

Taking to Twitter, Bobi Wine stated;

Full circle! Five days to election, the dictatorship has arraigned 48 of my campaign team members, including @NubianBukenAli before a military court and charged them with illegal possession of ammunition! Lawyers, family members denied access to the court. They've been remanded! pic.twitter.com/o0mwJNKt9N — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 8, 2021

However, more than 100 members of Bobi Wine's campaign were granted bail earlier on Monday, 4 January 2021. The Presidential candidate of the National Unity Platform was also detained in the custody of the military after a failed New Year's campaign.

While Bobi Wine has emerged as an indestructible candidate despite several charges and military arrests, he took a dig at the President as he tweeted, "Gen. Museveni thinks he can break me by tormenting my close comrades! Despite court ordering the release of Nubian Li & other campaign team members, they were taken to Makindye military prison in total disregard of the court order & are now being arraigned before a military court".