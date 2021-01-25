Left Menu
Nigeria: Govt to rehabilitate scheme worth $ 1.5m to ensure potable water supply in Enugu metropolis

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Fordmarx)

To ensure the adequate supply of potable water in the Enugu metropolis, Nigeria, the Enugu state government is ready to rehabilitate the 9th Mile Crash Programme Water Supply Scheme from Oji River, Ajali, and Iva water, according to a report by Construction Review.

The contract for the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme Water Supply Scheme has been reportedly awarded to FordMarx Nigeria Limited by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Governor of Enugu State. FordMax, as reported, is a dynamic multinational engineering company that provides a wide range of engineering services such as installation, supply, design, and implementation of renewable solar energy and water projects.

With a contract worth (US)$ 1.5m, the project is due for six months that would boost the reticulated volume water from the Scheme to the Enugu metropolis and suburbs, according to Anthony Dubem Onyia, the Special Adviser on Water Resources. He further disclosed that the aforementioned project also has a warranty of 2 years and a maintenance period covered by the contracted company.

Onyia also explained that the project would be a network of twelve boreholes that would be connected to a large pumping station and a mini-treatment plant to reticulate water to Enugu by transmission pipelines.

The project would equally expand the existing water schemes to effectively reach the demands of growing population pressure in the Enugu metropolis, Onyia added.

