South Africa: Severe weather alert in region from Wednesday to Friday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:55 IST
Observing the weather pattern in South Africa the Mangaung Metro has alerted its residents to be careful on roads followed by severe warnings by the South African Weather Services on Tuesday, according to a report by SABC News.

As reported the residents could experience localized flash flooding in the area from Wednesday until Friday. Stern weather conditions could also create network and power cuts, it added.

As calculated by Puseletso Mofokeng, the Forecaster, the area can observe heavy rainfall. "We have the Eloise sitting over south-western Botswana and over Gordonia area. So, by tomorrow the system that is approaching from the west and upper trough will connect with the system that is over Botswana and Gordonia. So, it drifts the moisture southwards to the central provinces of the country. So, those conditions meaning the heavy rains, as well as possibility of flooding could also be expected on Friday", Mofokeng forecasted.

Several regions of the alerted areas have reported incidents of homes being gushed by water or road damage and collapsing of bridges.

As one such incident of displaced families has been mentioned by Basikopo Makamu, the Co-operative Governor of Limpopo and Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC, "we received the report (that) about 78 families have been displaced due to the collapse of the houses or the houses have been flooded with water and mainly these are in Vhembe District. The biggest number is in Makhado Local Municipality, the area of Tshakuma. But also, there are a number of few houses – about three houses in Thulamela Municipality, which also have one house collapsed. The roof was taken away and the intervention was done".

However, in KwaZulu-Natal, uMkhanyakude and Zululand districts, are such affected areas. As mentioned by Sipho Hlomuka, the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, "under uMkhanyakude District, 280 households have been affected through the storm and 916 people coming from those households have been affected and we indicated that we have 175 houses that have been completely destroyed by the storm and there are a number of roads and bridges that have been also affected".

Adding more to the misery Mbombela and Bushbuckridge are the affected areas in Mpumalanga, it reported. Sam Ngubane, the Co-operative Governance Acting Head of Department noted, "starting with the city of Mbombela, we had five houses that were structurally damaged, partially, not totally. But it is in Bushbuckridge that we have experienced a large number of houses and also families that were actually left displaced and had to be accommodated somehow with temporary shelter. That's about sixty houses in Bushbuckridge, especially in the area called Mkhuhlu".

The government could not allocate immediate disaster response in the budget allocation, but the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has urged the citizens to be on high alert. Mmaphaka Ephraim Tau, the Deputy-Director General NDMC, said "people living in low-lying areas must take special care during storms as sudden floods might affect them. So, take special care to ensure that you don't just cross rivers without checking whether the water could be of the volume that could endanger yourself. Secondly, do not cross through flooded roads or bridges. Use other roads. Even if it means taking a long route, it's better that you delay a little bit than to risk your life".

The country has not declared areas under disaster area due to its potential for immediate response.

