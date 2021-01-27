Kenya: Turkana residents compelled to drink dirty water after Chinese road firm destroys project

Residents of Turkana residing along Kenya and South Sudan border depended on dirty water after a Chinese road construction firm destroyed existing projects, according to a report by The Star.

The residents of regions including Nakariman villages in Nadapal, Naprikanyi, Turkana West sub-county are in dire of water since the natives have accused China Railway Number 5 Company of damaging a borehole, a water pan and spring water. The company has been building the A1 road linking Kenya to South Sudan.

As reported the residents are furious since they are forced to depend on dirty water available from an unfinished pan at Naprikanyi.

However, the concern has not been addressed by the company and the government yet.

As stated by Mohammed, the spokesman of the community, "This region is very fertile with enough pastures to feed our livestock, but the major problem is water scarcity. There is only an incomplete water pan at Naprikanyi constructed by Turkana county but it cannot serve all residents and livestock in the region". He further added that water shortage has affected over 5,000 community members who need water for livestock and domestic use.

"Our exiting water points were destroyed by the China Railway Number 5 Engineering Group Company and now we cannot access water. When we protested against this inhumane treatment, the company opted to supply water to members of the community but it's not enough as we are unable to feed thousands of animals. What we need are sustainable projects," said Mohammed.

However, Peter Lochoto, the resident of Nakariman reportedly said that they are being compelled to trek 30km in a day to trace water from the dirty Naprikanyi water pan. "The water from Naprikanyi water pan is unfit for human consumption but since we don't have clean water, we are forced to drink it. We don't have a nearby point to take our livestock. We are forced to take them to Naprikanyi water pan which attracts the cattle rustlers known as Toposa from South Sudan to steal our livestock," he added.

Since the responsibility to provide residents with water; the residents urged the government authorities to ensure sufficient water supply for domestic purposes and also for livestock rearing, it reported.