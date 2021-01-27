Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: Turkana residents compelled to drink dirty water after Chinese road firm destroys project

"Our exiting water points were destroyed by the China Railway Number 5 Engineering Group Company and now we cannot access water. When we protested against this inhumane treatment, the company opted to supply water to members of the community but it’s not enough as we are unable to feed thousands of animals. What we need are sustainable projects."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 27-01-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 01:23 IST
Kenya: Turkana residents compelled to drink dirty water after Chinese road firm destroys project
Representative image. Image Credit: Picryl

Residents of Turkana residing along Kenya and South Sudan border depended on dirty water after a Chinese road construction firm destroyed existing projects, according to a report by The Star.

The residents of regions including Nakariman villages in Nadapal, Naprikanyi, Turkana West sub-county are in dire of water since the natives have accused China Railway Number 5 Company of damaging a borehole, a water pan and spring water. The company has been building the A1 road linking Kenya to South Sudan.

As reported the residents are furious since they are forced to depend on dirty water available from an unfinished pan at Naprikanyi.

However, the concern has not been addressed by the company and the government yet.

As stated by Mohammed, the spokesman of the community, "This region is very fertile with enough pastures to feed our livestock, but the major problem is water scarcity. There is only an incomplete water pan at Naprikanyi constructed by Turkana county but it cannot serve all residents and livestock in the region". He further added that water shortage has affected over 5,000 community members who need water for livestock and domestic use.

"Our exiting water points were destroyed by the China Railway Number 5 Engineering Group Company and now we cannot access water. When we protested against this inhumane treatment, the company opted to supply water to members of the community but it's not enough as we are unable to feed thousands of animals. What we need are sustainable projects," said Mohammed.

However, Peter Lochoto, the resident of Nakariman reportedly said that they are being compelled to trek 30km in a day to trace water from the dirty Naprikanyi water pan. "The water from Naprikanyi water pan is unfit for human consumption but since we don't have clean water, we are forced to drink it. We don't have a nearby point to take our livestock. We are forced to take them to Naprikanyi water pan which attracts the cattle rustlers known as Toposa from South Sudan to steal our livestock," he added.

Since the responsibility to provide residents with water; the residents urged the government authorities to ensure sufficient water supply for domestic purposes and also for livestock rearing, it reported.

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Attorney expects indictments in U.S. Capitol breach as soon as this week

The acting U.S. attorney investigating the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday he expected indictments in the rioting as soon as this week.More than 135 people have been arrested in the Jan. 6 breach, which left five people d...

New coronavirus cases rise in France, third national lockdown feared

The daily number of new coronavirus infections in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday while hospitalisations reached an eight-week high of 27,041, increasing fears of a third national lockdown.Presid...

AstraZeneca working on vaccine with Oxford to target new variant, CEO says -La Repubblica

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker is working with Oxford University on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of COVID-19.Having said that, were also working on a vaccine with...

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Button goes back to driving school ahead of Extreme test

Britains 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button is going back to driving school before the most extreme test of his motor racing career.The 41-year-old winner of 15 grands prix with Honda, Brawn GP and McLaren will be racing for his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021