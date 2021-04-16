Union minister Prakash Javadekar tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Prakash Javadekar tests positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:08 IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who came in contact with him in the last two-three days to get themselves tested.
Javadekar, who holds the key portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; informed about having tested positive for coronavirus on Twitter.
''I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested,'' the 70-year-old Union minister said.
Several top political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
