Today's Doodle honors Slovenia's National Day, also known as Dan državnosti or Statehood Day. On this day in 1991, Slovenia became an independent state.

Spreading from the Alps to the Adriatic Sea, the central European nation celebrates 30 years of independence, displaying the Slovenian flag on official state buildings, private residences, and any other place appropriate for the celebration of national pride. Look closely at the Slovenian flag and you'll see the three peaks of Mount Triglav—also depicted in today's Doodle artwork—the middle of which is the nation's highest point at 9,396 feet (2,864 meters)! After choosing this flag as the national symbol 30 years ago, it was taken to the top of Mount Triglav as a celebration of Slovenia's independence.

National Day is also a perfect occasion to enjoy Slovenian delicacies like žlikrofi (tiny potato dumplings), Štruklji (boiled, steamed, or fried rolls filled with cheese), and Potica (a ring-shaped nut cake).

Statehood Day (Slovene: Dan državnosti) is a holiday that occurs every 25 June in Slovenia to commemorate the country's declaration of independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Although the formal declaration of independence did not come until 26 June 1991, Statehood Day is considered to be 25 June since that was the date on which the initial acts regarding independence were passed and Slovenia became independent Slovenia's declaration jumpstarted the Ten-Day War with Yugoslavia, which it eventually won.

Statehood Day is not to be confused with Slovenia's Independence and Unity Day, which is celebrated each year on 26 December in honor of 26 December 1990 official proclamation of the results of the plebiscite held three days earlier in which 88.5% of all Slovenian voters were in favor of Slovenia becoming a sovereign nation.

Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia at the same time, and also celebrates its Statehood Day on 25 June. However, Croatia celebrates Independence Day on a different day, 8 October.

