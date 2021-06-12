Russia National Day 2021: Google Doodle a colorful scene to commemorate Russia Day

С днем России! Happy Russia Day!

Today Google commemorates Russia's National Day or simply "Russia Day" and the beautiful Doodle, illustrated by Moscow-based guest artist Ksenia Kopalova.

On this day in 1990, Russia proclaimed state sovereignty and adopted its modern declaration, flag, and national anthem. Although Russia Day has been celebrated since 1992, it is considered one of the country's youngest holidays due to its official renaming on February 1, 2002.

The country's new name, the Russian Federation, was approved on December 25, 1991. In 1992, the Supreme Soviet of Russia proclaimed June 12 as a national holiday. As Most public offices and schools are closed on June 12 and if the day falls on a weekend, the public holiday shifts to the following Monday. Russia National Day 2021, the public holiday has been declared on Monday, June 14.

By presidential decree on June 2, 1994, the date was again proclaimed Russia's national holiday. Under a subsequent presidential decree on June 16, 1998, the holiday was officially named "Russia Day" . In 2002, the new Labour Code gave its official seal to this title.

According to some surveys, many Russians think that this holiday is Russia's Independence Day, but the holiday has never had such a name in official documents. According to the survey of Levada Center in May 2003, 65 percent of the respondents named the holiday the Independence Day of Russia.

People may attend concerts and fireworks that take place in many cities throughout the country. Prominent Russian writers, scientists, and humanitarian workers receive State Awards from the President of Russia on this day.

Many Russians view today as the informal start of the summer season and take advantage of the day off work as a perfect opportunity to spruce up their gardens or view firework displays. For those with cottages in the countryside known as dachas, Russia Day serves as a chance to enjoy the summer weather with friends and family while taking in the rolling rural landscape, which is reflected in the colorful scene depicted in today's Russia Day Doodle artwork.

