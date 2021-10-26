Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Happy National Day, Austria!

Today's Doodle celebrates Austrian National Day on the anniversary of major historical developments in the European nation's history. Google doodle a beautiful artwork of the Austrian flag. It has been 56 years since this day was declared an official holiday.

History of Austria National Day

After the end of the war, Austria was occupied by the four Allied forces (Soviet Union, United States, Great Britain, and France), who divided the country into four zones. The capital Vienna was also divided into four, with the historic central district being jointly administered by the "Allied Control Council". Although the Austrian parliament was democratically elected, every legislative regulation or political action of the government at first required consent by the Allied Control Council and later on could still be vetoed by it.

The negotiations over a State Treaty putting an end to the occupation could finally be concluded in the spring of 1955: the Austrian State Treaty was signed on May 15, 1955, in Vienna's Schloss Belvedere and entered into force on July 27, 1955.

On October 26, 1955, the Austrian Parliament passed constitutional law on permanent neutrality, which has been celebrated as the Austrian National day since 1965.

Official ceremonies begin in the capital of Vienna with an annual laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier followed by a televised speech from the federal government to Austrian citizens. Nationally run museums are opened to the public, including the House of Austrian History (the republic's first museum of contemporary history) and the Natural History Museum Vienna.

Traditionally, many of the nation's 83 embassies across the globe open their doors for receptions and other National Day events to honor the nation's history and give Austrians staying abroad a taste of home.

Source: Google Doodle, Austrian Embassy Washington

