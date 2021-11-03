Google doodle celebrates Panama's Independence Day 2021

Today's Doodle celebrates Panama's Independence Day, also called Separation Day. One of the many things that makes Panama unique is that it has two independence days: November 3 celebrates the day the Panamanian people declared sovereignty in 1903 and November 28 marks the Central American nation's first achievement of independence in 1821.

Separation Day is the first of five national holidays in November, which is known as El Mes de la Patria, or the Month of the Homeland—a month-long celebration of Panama's history and culture. On November 3 and November 4 (Flag Day), school groups typically march alongside first responders in parades across many communities.

History of Panama:

Panama was part of the Spanish Empire for over 300 years (1513–1821) and its fate changed with its geopolitical importance to the Spanish crown. In the 16th and 17th centuries, at the height of the Empire, no other region would prove of more strategic and economic importance.

On November 10, 1821, in a special event called Grito de La Villa de Los Santos, the residents of the Azuero declared their separation from the Spanish Empire. As was often the case in the New World after independence, control remained with the remnants of colonial aristocracy. In Panama, this elite was a group of less than ten extended families. The derogatory term rabiblanco ("white tail") has been used for generations to refer to the usually Caucasian members of the elite families.

In 1852, the isthmus adopted trial by jury in criminal cases and—30 years after abolition—would finally declare and enforce an end to slavery.

Towns and cities around Panama have historically celebrated this day with parades, fireworks, and performances of El Tamborito, Panama's national dance characterized by big, colorfully decorated skirts called polleras.

Happy Separation Day, Panama!

Also Read: Google Doodle on Otto Wichterle, inventor of soft contact lens

Source: Google Doodle, Wikipedia