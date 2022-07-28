Google doodle celebrates Peru’s Independence Day

¡Feliz Bicentenario de la Independencia, Perú!

Google doodle on July 28, 2022, to honor Peru's independence from Spain, which the country celebrates with a two-day observance called Las Fiestas Patrias. Peru's national flag is featured in today's Doodle.

In most plazas around the nation, music plays, people dance and food trucks serve traditional dishes like ceviche, chicharron (fried pork) and papas rellenas (fried, stuffed potatoes).

On this day in 1821, Argentinian commander Jose San Martín entered the Plaza de Armas in Peru's capital of Lima and declared sovereignty. However, independence wasn't fully achieved until 1824, when Jose San Martín joined Simon Bolivar and Antonio Jose de Sucre to secure lasting liberty.

The celebration of Fiestas Patrias in Peru coincides with the vacation periods for the local schools as well as some businesses. The first celebration starts on July 25, on St. James' Day in Arequipa with the Feast of St. James.

The evening before the festivities begin, Criolla and reggaeton music fill the streets and by midnight, fireworks are crackling across the sky.

During the second day of celebrations, a military parade honors the Armed Forces and the National Police of Peru. The main event takes place in the Plaza De Armas, where the president delivers a speech reviewing the past year's progress. Tourism tends to increase during these holidays with visitors coming to join in the celebrations.

Also Read: Balamani Amma, the grandmother of Malayalam literature is on today's Google doodle