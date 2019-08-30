Fire at Bengal hospital, none hurt

Fire broke out at a government hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday, police said. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Mattresses kept in a room at a wing opposite to the male ward of Udaynarayanpur State General Hospital caught fire but did not spread to other rooms, BDO Joyjit Lahiri said. Two fire tenders from Uluberia, 40 km from Udaynarayanpur, doused the blaze after two hours of firefight.

"Medical services were not hit due to the blaze. The cause of fire and the extent of damage inflicted by it are yet to be ascertained," Howrah District Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Bhabani Das said..

