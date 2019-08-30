New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.450 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.450 pm NEW DELHI LGD13 SC-2ND LD CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand case: SC asks UP govt to produce harassed woman before it on Friday itself New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to produce before it during the day the woman law student who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, and was found in Rajasthan. LUCKNOW DEL23 UP-2ND LD GIRL-FOUND Chinmayanand case: Missing UP student found in Rajasthan Lucknow: The missing student whose father alleged she was sexually harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand was found in Rajasthan with a friend on Friday morning, police said. SRINAGAR DEL29 JK-LD SITUATION Fresh restrictions imposed in Kashmir, Friday prayers pass off peacefully Srinagar: Fresh restrictions were imposed in the city and other parts of the Kashmir Valley as a preventive measure in view of Friday congregational prayers which passed off peacefully, officials said.

SHIMLA DEL25 HP-ASSEMBLY-CONVERSION Himachal passes bill against conversion by force, marriage Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh assembly passed a bill on Friday against conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the "sole purpose" of adopting a new religion. UNNAO DES16 UP-WOMAN-SELF IMMOLATION Woman accuses police of inaction in rape case, attempts self-immolation Unnao (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A married woman tried to set herself on fire at the collectorate here accusing the local police of inaction after she was gang raped last month, officials said on Friday.

MUZAFFARNAGAR NRG1 UP-CHILD LIFTING-THRASH 40 people booked for thrashing teacher on child-lifting suspicion Muzaffarnagar: A case has been registered against 40 unidentified people for allegedly thrashing a school teacher on the suspicion of child-lifting in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday. CHANDIGARH DEL33 HR-AYUSH-PM PM recommends Ayush centre for Haryana CM's sore throat Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to try out a newly launched Ayush health centre to get something for his sore throat, which he might have got while speaking at public meetings.

JAIPUR DES12 RJ-GEHLOT Centre has intimidated country through ED, CBI: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said there is an undeclared emergency in the country and the Centre has intimidated the entire nation through ED, CBI and Income Tax Department. CHANDIGARH DES6 HR-SCHEME-KHATTAR Haryana CM launches scheme aimed at benefitting economically weaker sections Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a scheme under which people having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh will be given Rs 6,000 per year. JAIPUR DES15 RJ-GEHLOT-BENIWAL Spare Rajasthan, Gehlot tells Beniwal Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted Rashtriya Loktantrik Party founder Hanuman Beniwal, saying he should "spare" Rajasthan.

PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)