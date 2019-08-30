Odisha cop dismissed for remaining absent for five years

A police officer in Odisha was dismissed from service on Friday for remaining absent from duty without notice for more than five years. Besides unauthorised absenteeism, Inspector Prafulla Kumar Sahu was dismissed by Odisha Director General of Police BK Sharma on the grounds of gross misconduct, dereliction of duty and disobedience of orders.

Sahu was removed from duty as per the provisions of Rule 72 (2) of Odisha Service Code, an official order said. He was relieved from duty in Keonjhar district on July 31, 2011 and was asked to join his new place of posting in Bolangir district.

However, Sahu did not join his new posting citing sickness but did not provide any supporting document of medical treatment, it said. "Inspector Sahu avoided show cause notices issued in this regard. He intentionally avoided appearing before the CDMO Bolangir for his medical examination. As such in terms of Odisha Service Code, he has been removed from service with immediate effect," the order read..

