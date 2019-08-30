Man held for cheating Maha woman by posing as mystic

A 23-year-old man has been arrested from Delhi by Maharashtra police for allegedly posing as a mystic and enchanter and duping a woman in Nashik of several lakh rupees, an official said on Friday. Niraj Bhargav, a resident of VN Naik Colony here, has several social media accounts in the name of Pandit Rudhar Sharma, all of which claim that he possesses powers to set problems in one's love life right by casting spells and also clear obstacles in the path to success, the official said.

"The victim managed to get the accused's mobile number and told him her problems. He first asked the woman to deposit Rs 47,000 and then Rs 2.40 lakh. After she was asked to pay Rs 6 lakh, she became suspicious and approached police," Nashik police commissioner Vishwa Nangare Patil said. "We arrested him from Delhi by tracking the location of his mobile phone and using a police woman as decoy to trap him. We have seized three mobile phones, two debit cards," he said.

Patil said the accused possibly cheated 43 women using this modus operandi and probe into it continued..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)