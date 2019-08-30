Nripendra Misra taught a lot when I was new to Delhi: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described his outgoing Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra as "among the most outstanding officers who has a great grasp of public policy and administration" and said Misra taught him a lot when he was new to Delhi in 2014 and the "guidance remains extremely valuable". In a series of tweets, he said he had accepted Misra's request to relieve him from duties.

Praising Misra, Modi said he served the PMO assiduously and diligently for five years and made an indelible contribution to country's growth. "After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India's growth trajectory, Nripendra Misraji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he tweeted.

"Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable," Modi said. He said Misra had requested to be relieved after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections - in which BJP-led NDA won a bigger mandate than in 2014. Modi said he requested Misra to continue till an alternative arrangement had been made.

Modi also spoke of Misra's role in government's policies and programmes winning trust of poeple. He said Misra always gave him support as a colleague. "When I took over as Prime Minister in 2014, Delhi was also new to me and Nripendra Mishra was also new. But he was well acquainted with the governance of Delhi. In that situation, he gave his valuable services as Principal Secretary," Modi said.

"At that time, he not only helped me personally but also played an important role in taking the country forward for 5 years and winning the trust of the people. As a colleague, he always gave me support". Modi said Misra will be relieved from the second week of September according to his wish.

"Misra's request to relieve him from duties has been accepted. My best wishes for him in his future endeavours," Modi said. Former Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

Also Read: Narendra Modi has good intentions to take India forward: Bhutanese PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)