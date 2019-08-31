Sarpanch killed by Naxals in Dantewada

Ahead of the Assembly by-polls in Dantewada, Naxalites killed the Sarpanch (village headman) of a village here on Friday night. The deceased, Lakma Mandavi is the Sarpanch of Chhote Gudra village which comes under the limits of Kuakonda Police Station.

"He was murdered by a small action team of Naxals on the night of 30 August at about 10 pm. The village comes under the limits of Kuakonda Police Station," said Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav. By-election in Dantewada is scheduled to be held on September 23. The Dantewada is undergoing by-election as the sitting BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi was killed by Naxalites while he was campaigning for his party candidate in Dantewada district during Parliamentary polls in April.

Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

