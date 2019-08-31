KDMC drive: Immerse Ganesh idols in truck-mounted water tanks

In a bid to save citizens from traffic jams and bad roads, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has come up with a plan wherein residents can immerse idols of Lord Ganesh in truck-mounted water tanks near their residences. The initiative "Immersion of Ganesh Idol at Your Door" has been launched by KDMC Commissioner Govind Bodke.

Under this initiative, residents can immerse the idols in water tanks mounted on decorated trucks in municipal wards. Initially, the facility will be available for those residents who immerse the idols after one-and-a-half days of the festival, beginning on September 2.

"We will ensure that the entire process is completed with a traditional fervour till the satisfaction of devotees," a civic official said on Saturday. "The civic body will install water tanks on decorated trucks in every ward where household idols can be immersed.

This initiative will help reduce traffic on roads during the festival as well as the long waiting time at the immersion sites (lakes, rivers and creeks)," said KDMC PRO Madhuri Phople..

