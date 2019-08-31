International Development News
10 killed in explosion at Maharashtra chemical factory

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 31-08-2019 13:05 IST
At least 10 workers were killed and 40 injured in an explosion of gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police said. At least 100 workers were present in the factory in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka when the explosion occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

"Ten workers were killed and 40 injured in the explosion," Dhule Superintendent of Police Vishwas Pandhare said. Several teams of police, disaster management, fire brigade were conducting rescue operations at the site.

COUNTRY : India
