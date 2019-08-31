CoastGuard receives indigeneously built Offshore Patrol Vessel

The Coast Guard on Saturday received the fifth in the series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessels that was indigenously built by the Larsen and Toubro Shipyard, a major step in the CG's ship acquisition plans. Gargi Kaul, Defence Secretary Finance, formally launched the Offshore Patrol Vessel Yard-45005 in the presence of Coast Guard Additional Director General KR Nautiyal, Commander Eastern Seaboard and Inspector General S Parmesh at Kattupalli shipyard here, a press release said.

Kaul said the Coast Guard has a fleet of 141 ships and boats in addition to 65 new ships which are being built in various shipyards across the country. "This indeed is a major step in the ship acquisition plan..the Coast Guard is on its way to achieve an inventory of 150 ships and boats," she said.

After completion of extensive trials, the OPV would be inducted into the Coast Guard early 2020, the release said. Ministry of Defence and L&T Shipyard had signed a contract in 2015 for construction of seven offshore patrol vessels.

The ships were indigenously designed and built for Coast Guard by L&T Shipbuilding Ltd at Kattupalli. The vessel is fitted with 30 mm Naval Surface Gun and two 12.7 mm gun with fire control systems and has a cruising speed of 12-14 knots which can be raised to 26 knots.

The ship, equipped with Integral Twin Engine Helicopters, would enhance operational, surveillance, search and rescue capabilities. It would be used for day and night patrol along with anti-terrorist operations in exclusive economic zone and coastal security.

The ship crew would comprise 102 personnel including 14 officers, the release said.PTI VIJ BN BN.

